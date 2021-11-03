Coinbase reportedly testing subscription service that waives trading fees

Getty

Coinbase is reportedly testing a subscription service, according to the Block, Wednesday.

The cryptocurrency exchange would include features like no fees on trading, additional account protection, and "prioritized phone support," the report said. The service could be called Coinbase One.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told the Block, "Customers in the test group will have the ability to buy, sell, and convert digital currencies on the Coinbase platform without a Coinbase fee for each trade (spread fees still apply)....Right now we are still in early stages so everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users."