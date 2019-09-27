Fancy coffee makers, All-Clad cookware and more deals on at the Sur la Table sale

Sur la Table

National Coffee Day is fast approaching and since you're definitely not going to let another year slip by without celebrating in style (right!?) there are some highly caffeinated deals at Sur la Table right now on espresso machines, drip coffee makers and a whole lot more, during the kitchen retailer's anniversary sale.

In addition to some seriously cool java-makers, there are some fan-favorite All-Clad nonstick skillets at some of the lowest prices we've seen and a few other click-worthy deals. Check out some of our top coffee, kitchen and cookware deals on now during the Sur la Table anniversary sale.

Read more: The best coffee grinders you can buy right now

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Sur la Table For those who can't decide between drip and espresso, a combination coffee setup makes sense. This sharp model from Italian appliance maker De'Longhi earns consistently high marks in user reviews and doesn't crowd your counter like some other combo machines.

Sur la Table For a sturdy steady drop coffee machine, this Breville unit with stainless steel carafe will do the trick. Perfect for small kitchens and city dwellers.

Read more: 8 cool coffee gifts for the caffeine-obsessed

Sur la Table If espresso is your bag this simple and compact espresso machine from Illy makes sense and is down under $100. Just think of all the extra coffee-shop dollars you'll save, too.

Sur la Table All-Clad continues to be one of the best loved cookware brands and this set of three nonstick skillets (8-, 10- and 12-inch) will make pan-frying, sautéing and searing more fun than ever. Or a set of two All-Clad nonstick skillets can be had for $48.

Sur la Table German knife maker Wüsthof has been making exceptional steel for seven generations. You can swipe this 6-inch chef's knife and a handy pairing knife all for less than $100. As a bonus, Sur la Table offers free shipping on all knives.

Sur la Table I fancy myself a capable cook but I always have trouble with rice. I think it's because of the precision it requires both for water to rice ratio and cooking time -- that's why a small, no-nonsense rice cooker is such a life-saver. This sharp Dash rice cooker is down under 15 bucks during the anniversary sale.