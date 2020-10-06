Tuesday Deals: A $30 coffee maker and 17-piece knife set for $60

We're just days away from a huge online sales blitz that comes by way of Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days (both on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14) and Walmart's Big Save Event (Oct. 11 to Oct. 15). Before all that, Best Buy is hittin' with three sweet kitchen deals, on for today only. A Bella 14-cup programmable coffee maker is down to $30, for instance. You can also snag a very sleek 17-piece Cuisinart knife block set for $60 -- marked down from $130. Finally, a fleet of Insignia stainless steel automatic trash cans in various sizes are on discount, starting at just $20. Let's peep the three daily deals.
This large-capacity coffee maker features a brew-pause function and is programmable, so coffee can be ready right when you wake up.
Snag a 13-gallon can stainless steel can for the kitchen or one of these little 3-gallon guys for the bathroom. There's also a large 18-gallon can, perfect for landscaping and storing multiple bags of trash. Infrared motion-sensing technology means you can toss garbage and recyclables hands-free for less germ spread. Very on-trend.
The sleek set of stainless steel knives includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5.5-inch Santoku knife, 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 2.75-inch bird's beak paring knife, 8-inch sharpening steel, eight 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears and a knife block.
