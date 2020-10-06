CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CDC acknowledges COVID-19 airborne transmission Henry Cavill teases The Witcher season 2 iPhone 12 rumors Stimulus check updates Prime Day tips SpaceX Starlink satellite launch Rick Moranis
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Tuesday Deals: A $30 coffee maker and 17-piece knife set for $60

Plus, motion-sensor trash cans starting at $20.

Deal
Savings
Price

We're just days away from a huge online sales blitz that comes by way of Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days (both on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14) and Walmart's Big Save Event (Oct. 11 to Oct. 15). Before all that, Best Buy is hittin' with three sweet kitchen deals, on for today only. A Bella 14-cup programmable coffee maker is down to $30, for instance. You can also snag a very sleek 17-piece Cuisinart knife block set for $60 -- marked down from $130. Finally, a fleet of Insignia stainless steel automatic trash cans in various sizes are on discount, starting at just $20. Let's peep the three daily deals.

Bella 14-cup coffee maker: $30

You save $30
Bella Housewares

This large-capacity coffee maker features a brew-pause function and is programmable, so coffee can be ready right when you wake up.

$30 at Best Buy

Read more: Great coffee subscriptions for every type of java drinker

Insignia automatic trash cans: $20-$80

You save $15-$80
Insiginia

Snag a 13-gallon can stainless steel can for the kitchen or one of these little 3-gallon guys for the bathroom. There's also a large 18-gallon can, perfect for landscaping and storing multiple bags of trash. Infrared motion-sensing technology means you can toss garbage and recyclables hands-free for less germ spread. Very on-trend.

See at Best Buy

Cuisinart 17-piece knife set: $60

You save $70
Cuisinart

The sleek set of stainless steel knives includes an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5.5-inch Santoku knife, 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 2.75-inch bird's beak paring knife, 8-inch sharpening steel, eight 4.5-inch steak knives, kitchen shears and a knife block.

$60 at Best Buy