Tuesday Deals: A $30 coffee maker and 17-piece knife set for $60

We're just days away from a huge online sales blitz that comes by way of Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days (both on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14) and Walmart's Big Save Event (Oct. 11 to Oct. 15). Before all that, Best Buy is hittin' with three sweet kitchen deals, on for today only. A is down to $30, for instance. You can also snag a very sleek for $60 -- marked down from $130. Finally, a fleet of in various sizes are on discount, starting at just $20. Let's peep the three daily deals.

Bella Housewares This large-capacity coffee maker features a brew-pause function and is programmable, so coffee can be ready right when you wake up.

Insiginia Snag a 13-gallon can stainless steel can for the kitchen or one of these little 3-gallon guys for the bathroom. There's also a large 18-gallon can, perfect for landscaping and storing multiple bags of trash. Infrared motion-sensing technology means you can toss garbage and recyclables hands-free for less germ spread. Very on-trend.