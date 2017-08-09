Coen Brothers coming to Netflix with six-part Western series

Matthias Nareyek

Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen will make their TV debut next year with a Western anthology called "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" that will be streamed on Netflix.

The brothers, best known for writing, directing and producing acclaimed films like "Fargo," "The Big Lebowski" and "No Country for Old Men," will test out the streaming waters through a six-part series Netflix members around the world can view in 2018, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

Each chapter in the series will feature a distinct story about the American West, Netflix said, adding that it will star Tim Blake Nelson as Buster.

The Coen Brothers will also serve as the executive producers of the project along with longtime Coen brothers collaborator Robert Graf and two producers from Annapurna Television.