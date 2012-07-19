Coby Kyros Internet Tablet MID7042

Coby

The Coby Kyros MID7042 7-inch tablet runs Android 4.0 and is currently available for as low as $110 on Amazon and Newegg. The tablet houses a 1GHz Allwinner Cortex A8 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 32GB via the tablet's built-in microSD card slot.

It also includes a Mini-USB port and built-in 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi. The screen sports a low resolution of 800x480 pixels with a front-facing VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera.

The tablet is being marketed as a low-cost minimalist device used for Web surfing and e-book reading. Don't expect Nexus 7 levels of power or even anything comparable to a Kindle Fire.