Coby Kyros Internet Tablet MID7042

The Coby Kyros MID7042 7-inch tablet runs Android 4.0 and is currently available for as low as $110 on Amazon and Newegg. The tablet houses a 1GHz Allwinner Cortex A8 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 32GB via the tablet's built-in microSD card slot.
It also includes a Mini-USB port and built-in 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi. The screen sports a low resolution of 800x480 pixels with a front-facing VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera.
The tablet is being marketed as a low-cost minimalist device used for Web surfing and e-book reading. Don't expect Nexus 7 levels of power or even anything comparable to a Kindle Fire.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.