Cobra Kai season 5 confirmed by Netflix before season 4 even enters the dojo

Cobra Kai season 4 is kicking its way onto Netflix -- and a fifth season of the Karate Kid sequel series is already officially confirmed.

Netflix revealed Friday that Cobra Kai season 5 is on its way even before the new season even begins. Filming for season 5 is expected to start in Atlanta later this year, and season 4 begins in December.

Cobra Kai is a continuation of the 1984 family film The Karate Kid and its sequels set in the "Miyagi-Verse" (named for iconic karate teacher Mr Miyagi). The show sees original stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove renew their rivalry through a new generation of martial artists.

The series began in 2018 as an exclusive on YouTube's premium subscription service, then known as YouTube Red. But when YouTube ditched TV-like scripted programming, season 3 was released by Netflix in January 2021 and became a huge lockdown hit for the streaming service.