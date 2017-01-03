CNN uses Fallout 4 screenshot in report on Russian hacking

Russian hackers most likely did not use Pip-Boys to disrupt the US presidential election.

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-9-41-19-am.png

CNN used this screenshot of Fallout 4 to show what hacking looked like.

Photo by CNN (Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET)

We're not living in a post-apocalyptic nuclear shelter in the year 2287, but the news sure makes it seem like we're in Fallout 4.

In CNN's report on Russian hacking, first posted on December 30 and updated on Monday night, the news network used a screenshot from the popular Bethesda game as B-roll footage to demonstrate what hacking looked like.

The brief two-second shot, to the common eye, might have resembled a cyberattack, but to eagle-eyed Fallout 4 fans, it was pretty obvious what the random characters were from.

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-9-54-13-am.png

Fallout 4 features a hacking mini-game.

Photo by Alfred Ng/CNET (Screenshot via YouTube)

The gaming screengrab was first spotted by a redditor on r/fo4, the Fallout 4 subreddit. CNN did not respond to requests for comment.

The clip used a scrolling video of a computer in Fallout 4, which has bright green text scrolling on a black background. CNN has since replaced the clip on its website, but it is still up on its YouTube channel.

The shot comes from Fallout 4's hacking mini-game, which players do to unlock doors and get further in the game. It's unlikely that Russian hackers used a Pip-Boy to leak emails. US intelligence officials detailed the cyberattack known as "Grizzly Steppe," which used spear-phishing techniques to penetrate email servers.

