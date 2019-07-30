Democratic debate 2019 memes: Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill

Getty Images

Round two of the Democratic presidential debates kicked off Tuesday night in Detroit, airing live on CNN.

The night's lineup includes Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, author Marianne Williamson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. John Delaney, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Rep. Tim Ryan.

On Wednesday, CNN will host a second night of debates, featuring former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Jay Inslee, businessman Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Michael Bennet.

These same 20 candidates faced off in different groupings in June. Then, the first night of debates was highlighted by candidates breaking into Spanish, with night two featuring a Biden-Harris throwdown.

It's expected the candidate field will soon be whittled down, so some of the 20 featured over these two evenings may not be appearing again.

Marianne Williamson: US Ambassador of Candles

New Age author Marianne Williamson might not become president, but Twitter users had a long list of other Cabinet positions that might be a good fit. "Secretary of Keeping it Real," one person suggested. "US Ambassador of Candles," suggested another.

Marianne Williamson probably isn't going to be president but I could totally see her as Secretary of Love. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 31, 2019

U. S. Ambassador of Candles — christina pazzanese (@CPazzanese) July 31, 2019

Secretary of Keeping It Real. — Nathan Hunstad (@doctorgonzo) July 31, 2019

I like her for Space Force Chaplain. — Linda Therese (@syblcat) July 31, 2019

Or captain of the love boat. — Roslyn Metchis (@Roslynbooks) July 31, 2019

Bernie Sanders wrote the damn bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders scored points with viewers for a sharply delivered line. When Sen. Tim Ryan tried to told Sanders he didn't know what would be included in Medicare for all, Sanders snapped back, "I do know! I wrote the damn bill!"

The line was a hit on social media. "Bernie is at his best when he's an angry old grandpa," wrote one Twitter user.

I WROTE THE DAMN BILL



Bernie is at his best when he's an angry old grandpa #DemDebate — 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼 🏳️‍🌈🌺 (@bendashper) July 31, 2019

Live look at Bernie and Tim Ryan right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mttOZf9AG6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2019

Bernie to Tim Ryan: "I do know that I wrote the damn bill!" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OMKlAHFxLU — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) July 31, 2019

bernie shouting “i wrote the damn bill” is the first time i have felt genuinely happy in 367 years — Official Enya VEVO (@nachdermas) July 31, 2019

BERNIE WROTE THE DAMN BILL Y'ALL #demdebate — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) July 31, 2019

“You don’t know that,” Rep. Tim Ryan tells Sen. Bernie Sanders when Sanders says “Medicare For All” will provide union members with better health coverage.



Sanders responds: “I do know that — I wrote the damn bill.” https://t.co/NvsCbeUe5R #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tjyUHF1DBo — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 31, 2019

Jake Tapper's ready to fight

Moderator and CNN anchor Jake Tapper got some buzz for posing questions to the candidates some viewed as combative. He asked Gov. John Hickenlooper, for example, whether he considered Bernie Sanders "too extreme" to beat Donald Trump.

"Jake Tapper is moderating this debate like Andy Cohen hosts a Real Housewives reunion," cracked one Twitter user.

Jake Tapper is moderating this debate like Andy Cohen hosts a Real Housewives reunion #DemDebate — joey morona (@joeyjoe) July 31, 2019

Jake Tapper asking such fight starting questions. He's like that dude who's like "I heard this guy called you a bitch, you gonna take that?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/BerkKSYHps — Luke Oluoch (@broluoch) July 31, 2019

Tapper: please tell our listeners why voters will hate your plan — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 31, 2019

This is a breaking news story that's being updated frequently.