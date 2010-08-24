CNET's top-rated professional monitors

Josh P. Miller/CNET

This week on the CNET Monitor hour, we're going pro. As in professional.

Take a look at our picks of the best monitors I've reviewed, intended for professional use. Remember the "I've reviewed" detail when considering commenting. Yes, unfortunately, I'm limited to the reality of this accursed Einsteinian universe, and cannot review every monitor released.

Pro monitors are sought after by graphic artists, thanks to their ability to display accurate colors, with low black levels, and wide viewing angles. They're also usually much more expensive than a normal monitor of the same size.

What really makes these five in particular stand out are their customization options. This is especially true in the case of the NEC MultiSync PA271W, which may require Cliffs Notes to fully understand.

Anyway, on to the Top 5.