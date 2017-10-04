CNET's live coverage of Google's Pixel 2 event

Listen to Google's Made by Google Event podcast replay 10-4-17
Show Notes:
Google, with new Pixel and camera, is serious about devices
Pixel 2, XL hands-on: Squeezable sides, no headphone jack
BTW, the Pixel 2 won't even come with free headphones
Pixelbook Chromebook is Google's new convertible laptop
Pixel Buds: $159 wireless headphones do real-time translation
Google Pixel 2 vs. iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 (SPECS)
Google Home Max: Google debuts its premium smart home speaker
Google Home Mini is official, takes on Amazon's Echo Dot
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: How to preorder the new phones now
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
