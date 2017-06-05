CNET's live coverage from WWDC 2017 (Podcast Replay)

Watch CNET Live on Livestream | YouTube | Periscope

WWDC Show Notes:

12 top tricks iOS 11 will bring to your iPhone, iPad

Apple already controls your life, now HomePod wants your home

Apple HomePod vs. Amazon Echo vs. Google Home

Welcome to Apple's new MacOS: High Sierra

New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power

Hands-on with Apple's new MacBooks

The new iMac Pro is truly a beast

Apple can't stop distracted driving

Apple is getting into the AR game

Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote

