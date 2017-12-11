CNET's favorite products of 2017

From OLED TVs to Amazon Echos to iPads, 2017 was all more about evolution than revolution on the consumer tech front. Last year's products with a bit more speed and polish was the order of the day. Of course, there were pockets of innovation, too: Consider iPhone X's Face ID and Nintendo's pick up and go Switch console.

Here at CNET, we reviewed hundreds of products over the past 49 weeks. And now, with the year drawing to a close, it's time to highlight the ones we liked the best.

We've rounded up our 50-some favorite products of the year across all categories, including phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, smart home, audio -- and everything in between. The list includes nearly everything we rated 8.5 out of 10 and above, including our Editors' Choice products.

(With two more weeks worth of reviews on deck for 2017, there's always a possibility of a late bloomer. If and when that happens, we'll add it to the list.)

Think we missed anything? Or do you think we overpraised a product that's only so-so? Let us know in the comments.

Now Playing: Watch this: CNET's top-rated products of 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100

Holiday Buyer's Guide Live: Tune in for our live show on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET