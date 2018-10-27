Now playing: Watch this: CNET UK Podcast 546: The iPhone verdict and Huawei's...

We've given the iPhone XS, the XS Max and the more affordable iPhone XR the full review treatment, but which is best for you? Dive into the nitty-gritty with us on this rather phone-centric episode of the podcast.

Andy also gives us the lowdown on why the Google Pixel 3 is worth your time and explains why Huawei's new Mate 20 Pro may be one of the most exciting phones around... at least until the OnePlus 6T shows up.

It's not all phones though, as Rich brings us the hot goss from the London film festival, including his pick of the best upcoming movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Listen to the podcast on your podcast app of choice or check it out right here:

CNET UK podcast 546 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having issues with the audio player above? Try this link instead, you lucky things.

We're always excited to hear your feedback, so pop your thoughts, responses and musings in the comments below. And if you enjoyed this week's episode then please do us the great great honour of writing a glowing review on iTunes. We'll be eternally grateful.

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn