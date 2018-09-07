Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Twitter, Facebook and Google are in a showdown with politicians. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were the latest tech titans to face questioning.

Katie Collins and Richard Trenholm weigh up Dorsey's performance this week as he tackled questions about alleged bias in Washington.

Silicon Valley's trouble is mirrored as young people desert Facebook in droves. Meanwhile Netflix, Amazon and other video streaming services are about to face new regulations in Europe to make sure they show a certain amount of homegrown TV and movies.

In other news, we return from the IFA trade show in Germany with highlights of the tech coming your way this year and next. Among the most interesting are a surprising stand-out from BlackBerry, a Huawei AI Cube that is very much not a cube, and a huge boost for Amazon's Alexa voice-activated personal assistant, which is now chatting away on tens of thousands of smart home devices.

