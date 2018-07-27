CNET UK podcast 541: What to expect from the Note 9 and ghost-hunting tech

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

On the UK's best tech podcast this week, Andy sifts through the rumour mill to find out what we might have in store in Samsung's upcoming Note 9.

Rich takes us through the best and worst of this year's Comic-Con, including the gaping hole left by Marvel and HBO.

Finally, inspired by CNET writer Amanda Kooser's recent ghost-hunting experience, Andy trawls the internet to find the best examples of technology designed to help you track down your own ghosts. Did someone say Intelligent Instrument Transcommunication Spirit Box?

