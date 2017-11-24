Tesla

Tesla unveiled its new Roadster, which can do 0-60mph in an astonishing 1.9 seconds. Drew Stearne joins the show to explain why this is both monumentally exciting and utterly terrifying at the same time.

Drew and Andy also discuss Tesla's new all-electric truck.

Also on the chat menu this episode is Andy's personal verdict on the iPhone X. But will Drew agree that it's as luxurious as Andy thinks? Hint: no.

Finally, Andy goes through the tech investments laid out by Philip Hammond in the UK government's Autumn budget.

CNET UK podcast 532 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above. Oh, and if you've enjoyed the show, why not leave us a glowing review on iTunes? If you're done with our magnificent podcast and your ears are still thirsty, check out the podcasts CNET staffers listen to.

Now Playing: Watch this: How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife...

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn