CNET UK podcast 530: The Pixel 2 verdict and Huawei's odd Mate decisions

We're joined by old CNET friend Nate Lanxon to discuss Huawei's odd decisions with its new Mate 10 Pro and whether a 700 quid phone that isn't Apple or Samsung stands a chance of succeeding.

We've given our final review verdicts on the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones. But is there a problem with the display on the XL and is it worth holding out before you splash your cash?

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech show is whether the new £80 Roku streaming stick is a better option than the £200 Apple TV with 4K and Nate explains why he wanted to film his wedding in VR.

The show was recorded in Nate's studio, so it's perhaps only fair to give his own tech podcast -- Tech's Message -- a nice plug. So there it is.

