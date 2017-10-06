CNET UK podcast 529: Google's Pixel 2 and the best video games of the year

James Martin/CNET

Old friend Luke Westaway makes a triumphant return, freshly plucked from the YouTuber tree, washed, peeled and ready to go into the jam that is this week's show.

Andy and Luke discuss Google's brand new Pixel 2 smartphones, the weird camera thing it launched and whether Android-user Luke misses the sweet embrace of Apple.

But why have a gaming YouTuber on the show if not to talk about games? That would be madness, of course, so the duo unpack all of the year's best games and give a whole armada of reasons to be excited about what's to come.

CNET UK podcast 529 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above. Oh, and if you've enjoyed the show, why not leave us a glowing review on iTunes? If you're done with our magnificent podcast and your ears are still thirsty, check out the podcasts CNET staffers listen to.

Now Playing: Watch this: How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife...

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn