CNET UK podcast 525: Samsung's imminent Note 8 and Words with Friends on TV

Samsung's Note 8 is just around the corner!

Following the disastrous launch of the Note 7, which has to be recalled due to battery fires, the latest version is due to be unveiled in August, right ahead of the IFA tech show.

Andrew Hoyle is joined by Kent German to chat about the new handset and whether sticking with the Note brand is a good idea for Samsung. Also up for discussion are Nokia's 3 and 5 smartphones, which Andy has reviewed, and the rumoured upcoming Nokia 8, the company's first flagship Android phone.

Next, the duo discuss the news that Words with Friends creator Zynga has partnered with MGM Television to turn the popular mobile word game into a TV game show. We're not sure quite how that's going to work out.

Finally, Kent and Andy explain what they found when they visited the awesome California exhibit in the design museum in London.

