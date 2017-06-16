CNET UK podcast 523: EU kills roaming charges and we FaceTime from the sky

Nate Lanxon/CNET

The EU has finally sent mobile phone roaming charges the way of Old Yeller, just in time for all our summer holidays.

Andy is joined by Katie and special guest Nate Lanxon to discuss the new roaming rules and what might happen for us Brits once we leave the EU. Hint: We don't know.

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech podcast is the surprise news that Amazon agreed to buy grocery store Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion. We didn't see that coming.

Finally, Andy and Katie explain how they were able to FaceTime their families from 25,000 feet in the air on board an experimental test aircraft. Fun times indeed!

Excuse the sound quality of this week's show -- we didn't want to miss a show so resorted to recording late on a Friday night in Andy's kitchen, using a beer keg as a mic stand.

