CNET UK podcast 522: Taylor's swift return and all of Apple's goodies

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Taylor Swift finally makes a return to Spotify, meaning that Andy can exercise before the summer to a constant looped playlist of "Shake it Off". That won't last long.

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech podcast is all of Apple's launches from this year's WWDC conference, including its new smart speaker, the new iPad Pro and iOS 11. Andy and Katie chat about what the new AR tech might mean for the iPhone 8.

Finally, the duo discuss what they found when they went behind the scenes on a 142,000-tonne cruise ship that's just been fitted out with a load of amazing smart technology.

CNET UK podcast 522 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

