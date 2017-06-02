CNET UK podcast 521: Secrets of podcasting success with Olly Man

CNET

It's a CNET UK podcast special this week as Andy is joined by Olly Mann of Answer Me This Podcast fame.

Olly takes Andy through some of the behind-the-scenes secrets that made Answer Me This, which celebrated its 10th birthday in January, such a success. Maybe Andy will learn a thing or two.

We find out why Luxembourg played a big role in his broadcasting career, and how a humble podcast became the support act for pop star La Roux.

Finally, Olly shares some of his favourite interviews from his own show, The Modern Mann, which is about to begin its brand-new series.

