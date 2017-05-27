CNET UK podcast 520: Google and HTC's latest launches and Star Wars nostalgia

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The UK's best tech podcast is back from its hiatus, with news of the awesome new launches from Google's annual conference, plus a squeezable new flagship from HTC.

Andrew Hoyle and Rich Trenholm discuss all the upcoming gadgets, plus why the BBC decided to close its iPlayer store. Sad face.

In this week's feature, Rich Trenholm takes us through some amazing behind-the-scenes facts from 40 years of Star Wars, including why the effects team had to install a hot tub behind the studio.

