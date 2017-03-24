CNET UK podcast 517: A new iPhone, new Android and Zelda mayhem

Sarah Tew/CNET

And we're back!

The UK's best tech podcast has had a bit of a hiatus due to Andy swanning off all around Europe for "work reasons".

In this bumper episode, we find out about Apple's new iPhones and iPad, what new features we'll see in Android O and what the electronics ban on airplanes means for your summer holiday.

In the second half of the show, the majestic Luke Westaway makes a return, joined by his new colleague Ellen Rose. In their official capacity as video games experts for YouTube channel Outside Xtra, the pair chat with Andy about why the Nintendo Switch and Zelda are so great and which upcoming games are the most exciting. Andy gets distracted by Mini Eggs.

