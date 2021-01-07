CNET to highlight top trends, latest tech at first all-digital CES

James Martin/CNET

CNET, the world's largest consumer tech media brand, will cover all the news from CES 2021, giving its global audience unbiased, in-depth looks at the technology, services, trends and products, with exclusive video hands-on looks at new products, interviews with top tech luminaries, and special reports covering significant trends of the year.

Working entirely remotely for the first time, CNET's award-winning journalists will use their digital experience and expertise to help audiences navigate the virtual show, saving time and frustration. The CNET team will report on new tech products and developments, talk to industry leaders, engage with global brands and highlight emerging trends that are expected to change the way we live, work and interact with each other.

CNET's daily live coverage of CES runs Jan. 11-14 and will be available at cnet.com/ces and on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Renowned for being the most influential tech event in the world, CES will make history in 2021 as the tech industry's first-ever all-digital show. Providing a platform for the world's breakthrough technologies and global innovators, CES 2021 will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world and showcase the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle technology and much more.

CNET's comprehensive coverage will include livestreams of major keynotes, including those by Verizon's Hans Vestberg, General Motors' Mary Barra, AMD's Lisa Su, Best Buy's Corie Barry and WarnerMedia's Ann Sarnoff, all supplemented with expert commentary and analysis. CNET editors will also host six exclusive panels covering crucial topics for 2021. These conversations will focus on COVID-19, telehealth, the future of work and more.

The Next Big Thing: Will Tech Keep Home the Best Headquarters?

It took a pandemic to make our homes the center of work, education, shopping, entertainment, and health and fitness. Much of this new home-centrism will stick, while some will unbend to the way it was. We've seen a glimpse of what technology can do to enhance the at-home experience -- will it be enough to keep a house as headquarters?

This panel, sponsored by the all-new 2021 Ford F-150, will be hosted by CNET's Brian Cooley, joined by experts in this field including Jennifer Kent, senior director of Parks Associates; Paul Lee, global head of research, tech, media and telecoms at Deloitte UK; and Megan Wollerton, senior editor at CNET Home. Tune in here on Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET).

The Great Commute Reboot

The industries that form the global mobility landscape have seen more rapid change in the past five years than over the previous 50. Then, in 2020, everything we thought we'd learned got thrown out the window. We'll answer questions about the current state of mobility needs and which solutions are best poised to get people moving again.

This panel will be hosted by Roadshow's Tim Stevens and joined by experts in this field including Ken Washington, chief technology officer at Ford; Tony Aquila, executive chairman of Canoo; Jevgeni Kabanov, chief product officer of Bolt; and Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy for Hyundai Motor North America. Tune in here on Jan. 13 at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET).

Coronavirus Created a Huge Mess. Here's How 5G Gets Us Out

How will 5G help change and improve things in a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic? We'll explore things like how 5G enables better remote working experiences, telemedicine and the advent of self-driving cars.

This panel, sponsored by Verizon, will be hosted by CNET's Roger Cheng, joined by experts in this field including Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm; Tami Erwin, Verizon Business CEO; and Dr. Steve Ommen, medical director of the Mayo Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinic. Tune in here on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

Wallet Wars: FinTech in 2021 and Beyond

As finance continues to merge with tech, there are questions about whether we're headed toward a proliferation of apps -- with numerous players each serving their niche, or a consolidation, with one or two mega-platforms to rule them all. We discuss the next generation of financial services -- and how they plan to serve their customers -- in terms of access, competition, security, regulation and privacy.

This panel will be hosted by CNET's Justin Jaffe, joined by experts in this field including Varun Krishna, senior vice president and head of consumer finance at Intuit; Josh Woodward, director of US product management at Google Pay; and Dan Egan, vice president of behavioral finance at Betterment. Tune in here on Jan. 13 at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET).

Digital Health Care: Better Than the Doctor's Office?

We've all heard the pronouncement: Telehealth and personal health tech advanced by years in a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But both were rushed in as stopgap measures. In 2021, we'll work to determine how much, and in what cases, these new techniques can be better than traditional medicine and capitalize on their unimaginable 2020 boost and demonstrated effect.

This panel will be hosted by CNET's Lindsey Turrentine, joined by experts in this field including Dr. Elaine Hanh Le, chief medical officer at Healthline Media; Dr. Wendy Dean, president at Moral Injury of Healthcare; and Dr. Yulun Wang, head of R&D, Teladoc. Tune in here on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET).

COVID Made Us All Gamers. What Happens Next?

Gaming was one of the few industries to thrive during the pandemic, with 2020 showcasing record growth for both hardware and software. How is the gaming industry capitalizing on this momentum to keep delivering compelling games and gear and ensure this boom doesn't become a bust? And how will the events of the past year change how we play in the future?

This panel will be hosted by GameSpot's Lucy James, joined by experts in this field including Mat Piscatella, executive director of games at The NPD Group; Greg Miller, host and founder of Kinda Funny Games; and Victoria Tran, community director at Among Us developer Innersloth. Tune in here on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET).