CNET Show Us Yours: Submit photos of your home theater now!

Want to show off your awesome entertainment system to thousands of CNET readers? Here's your chance.

Here at CNET we're featuring photos of our readers' home theaters as part a series we call Show Us Yours. As you can see from some of our examples, we don't care if your setup is super high-end or bootstrapped on a modest budget. It's all about your personal vision and what special bit of creativity you brought to the project. (Click here to see all of our Show Us Yours showcases).

Ready? Just fill out the form below. Alas, you'll have to fill out the form for each photo you submit, which isn't all that efficient, especially because we want you to submit several photos. But bear with us as we come up with a better system.

Here's everything you need in your submission:

The photos. At least 10 images of your home theater, plus a headshot of yourself. Images need to be in horizontal (landscape) format, and each photo should be less than 6MB. Send as many images as you want (the more, the better), with plenty of closeups of your gear and wide-angle shots of your room.

Depending on how many submissions we receive, the plan is to start publishing your photos on CNET as soon as we can. If you want to be a part of the show, now's the time.