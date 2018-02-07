Judging from the movies he's written or directed, Alex Garland is obsessed with the many ways humankind can screw up the future.

His screenplay for "28 Days Later" has been called an "uncommonly intelligent and provocative zombie flick" that's also a political allegory. "Ex Machina," which he wrote and directed, offers a terrifyingly provocative glimpse into the future of artificial intelligence.

Now with "Annihilation," Garland has written and directed a film with elements of science, fantasy, action, and horror that chronicles a dangerous expedition into a zone where the laws of nature don't apply. Staring Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, "Annihilation" will open in US theaters on Feb. 23, and will be distributed internationally by Netflix.

CNET News Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo talks to Garland about his fascination with futuristic horror scenarios, why he's drawn to these sorts of visions and what he wants audiences to think about when they see his films.

