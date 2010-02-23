CNET News Daily Podcast: Wal-Mart to snap up Vudu

The Vudu video service is soon to be a Wal-Mart brand, as news broke late Monday that a deal had been struck between the two companies. We also talk fuel cell growth, Apple purging the App Store of "overtly sexual" iPhone apps, and how Amazon has just been listed as the most-trusted brand in the U.S. by Millward Brown's latest consumer survey. Tune in to get the full stories.

Today's stories:

Wal-Mart to buy Vudu video service

Intel alliance to invest $3.5 billion in U.S. tech

Fuel cell vehicles to number 2.8 million by 2020

Reports: 5,000 'overtly sexual' iPhone apps purged

FCC: Cost a major barrier to broadband adoption

FTC warns 100 organizations about leaked data via P2P

Study: Amazon.com is most trusted brand in U.S

Amazon, Microsoft sign patent deal