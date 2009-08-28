CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET News Daily Podcast: Catching up with an early YouTube celeb

Web fashionista William Sledd has turned his early YouTube celebrity into a social-media consulting job; Intel and Dell have good financial news; and Creative Commons gets half a million dollars richer.

Today's stories:

First-gen YouTube celebs: Where are they now?

Bill gives president emergency Net powers

Brin, wife give $500K to Creative Commons

Nonprofits to test Facebook pay platform

Intel boosts outlook for third quarter

Dell reports lower earnings, but beats the Street

