CNET NEWS.COM DISPATCH: Thursday, September 24, 1998

CNET NEWS.COM DISPATCH

Friday, September 25, 1998

28 new stories as of 1:53 PM PT



TODAY'S TOP STORIES



-- IBM forced out of Intel chip market

-- The rebirth of SAP

-- Here comes the judge: Net filtering back in court



SPONSOR

Get breaking business news on PointCast - FREE. Stay on top of critical business, industry and local news with PointCast -- the leading Internet broadcast news service. Get a personalized newscast featuring trusted sources like The Wall Street Journal CNN, The New York Times and more. Download FREE or get more info at

http://www.pointcast.com/cnet.html

TOP STORIES



Cyrix deal forces IBM out of Intel segment



The first casualty of the low-cost processor market is paradoxically one of the largest players in the computer industry: IBM. http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C42C26822.html

The rebirth of SAP



In a move to change its image, German software giant SAP gets new religion and says what's important now are happy users and "pretty looking" applications.

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26792.html

In his own words: News.com interview with SAP chairman Hugo Plattner

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26792.html?



Here comes the judge: Net filtering back in court



The first constitutional challenge to filtering Net access at public libraries could be decided today in Loudoun County, Virginia.

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26796.html

CNET Radio: Online three times daily at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.

http://www.news.com/Radio/Index/0%2C55%2C%2C00.html

For up to the minute headlines, go to:

http://www.news.com/Week/List/0%2C100%2C%2C00.html

TODAY'S FEATURED STORIES



Chip price war / Intel, AMD duke it out on low end

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26829%2C00.html

Barnesandnoble.com files for IPO

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26817%2C00.html

Cabletron takes to the air / Fall lines will focus on wireless gear

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26834%2C00.html

RoundUp: Tech Stocks on the Rebound

- Including Prodigy's plan to go public, barnesandnoble.com's IPO filing, and eBay's roar into public trading

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26818%2C00.html

Special Feature: Microsoft's Holy War on Java

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26707%2C00.html

Roundup: Tech tops government agenda

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26802%2C00.html

Memory Chip Firms to Cut Back

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26809%2C00.html

SSA Leans on Software System

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26827%2C00.html

Prodigy Plans to go Public

http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26813%2C00.html

CNET News.com's continuing Y2K coverage:

http://www.news.com/Categories/Index/0%2C3%2C87%2C00.html

CHECK OUT CNET'S NEW SHOPPING SERVICE: CNET Shopper.com

Save yourself time and money. Search and compare over 1,000,000 prices on 100,000 computer products. Check it out:

http://www.shopper.com/

CAREERS: Looking for a hot new job? Find thousands of postings in our online career center at:

http://findjob.cnet.com/

ATTENTION WEB BUILDERS - LEARN THE SECRETS OF BUILDING SUCCESSFUL WEB SITES

Join CNET Builder.com and 1,000+ top Web builders from around the world in New Orleans December 7 to 9 for three days of intensive learning, networking, and fun. You'll get insider technical information you can't find anywhere else. You'll meet people like you with the same goals and challenges. You'll sharpen your edge. And you'll do it all in New Orleans. Register before October 23 and SAVE $200 off onsite registration. Get complete information here:

http://www.builder.com/live?

FROM CNET COMPUTERS.COM: 8 LOW-COST LASERS REVIEWED

The latest crop of personal laser printers proves that you don't have to skimp to get high-quality output. A scant $300 to $400 will get you high-resolution prints, great speed, and lots of nifty extras that you wouldn't expect to find in a cheap laser. Get the scoop on the latest laser printers at CNET Computers.com, the ultimate resource for hardware shoppers:

http://www.computers.com/

SOFTWARE ENGINEERS: THIS COULD CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Do you want to work for a company on the forefront of the digital world, implementing the latest technologies? CNET and Snap are looking for software engineers and senior software engineers for their San Francisco offices. Click here for details:

http://www.cnet.com/Company/ss05.html

SUBSCRIBING AND UNSUBSCRIBING To manage your subscription, please visit:

http://www.cnet.com/Help/Dispatch