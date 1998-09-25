CNET NEWS.COM DISPATCH
Friday, September 25, 1998
28 new stories as of 1:53 PM PT
TODAY'S TOP STORIES
-- IBM forced out of Intel chip market
-- The rebirth of SAP
-- Here comes the judge: Net filtering back in court
SPONSOR
Get breaking business news on PointCast - FREE. Stay on top of critical business, industry and local news with PointCast -- the leading Internet broadcast news service. Get a personalized newscast featuring trusted sources like The Wall Street Journal CNN, The New York Times and more. Download FREE or get more info at
http://www.pointcast.com/cnet.html
TOP STORIES
Cyrix deal forces IBM out of Intel segment
The first casualty of the low-cost processor market is paradoxically one of the largest players in the computer industry: IBM. http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C42C26822.html
The rebirth of SAP
In a move to change its image, German software giant SAP gets new religion and says what's important now are happy users and "pretty looking" applications.
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26792.html
In his own words: News.com interview with SAP chairman Hugo Plattner
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26792.html?
Here comes the judge: Net filtering back in court
The first constitutional challenge to filtering Net access at public libraries could be decided today in Loudoun County, Virginia.
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26796.html
CNET Radio: Online three times daily at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.
http://www.news.com/Radio/Index/0%2C55%2C%2C00.html
For up to the minute headlines, go to:
http://www.news.com/Week/List/0%2C100%2C%2C00.html
TODAY'S FEATURED STORIES
Chip price war / Intel, AMD duke it out on low end
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26829%2C00.html
Barnesandnoble.com files for IPO
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26817%2C00.html
Cabletron takes to the air / Fall lines will focus on wireless gear
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26834%2C00.html
RoundUp: Tech Stocks on the Rebound
- Including Prodigy's plan to go public, barnesandnoble.com's IPO filing, and eBay's roar into public trading
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26818%2C00.html
Special Feature: Microsoft's Holy War on Java
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26707%2C00.html
Roundup: Tech tops government agenda
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26802%2C00.html
Memory Chip Firms to Cut Back
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26809%2C00.html
SSA Leans on Software System
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26827%2C00.html
Prodigy Plans to go Public
http://www.news.com/News/Item/0%2C4%2C26813%2C00.html
CNET News.com's continuing Y2K coverage:
http://www.news.com/Categories/Index/0%2C3%2C87%2C00.html
CHECK OUT CNET'S NEW SHOPPING SERVICE: CNET Shopper.com
Save yourself time and money. Search and compare over 1,000,000 prices on 100,000 computer products. Check it out:
http://www.shopper.com/
CAREERS: Looking for a hot new job? Find thousands of postings in our online career center at:
http://findjob.cnet.com/
ATTENTION WEB BUILDERS - LEARN THE SECRETS OF BUILDING SUCCESSFUL WEB SITES
Join CNET Builder.com and 1,000+ top Web builders from around the world in New Orleans December 7 to 9 for three days of intensive learning, networking, and fun. You'll get insider technical information you can't find anywhere else. You'll meet people like you with the same goals and challenges. You'll sharpen your edge. And you'll do it all in New Orleans. Register before October 23 and SAVE $200 off onsite registration. Get complete information here:
http://www.builder.com/live?
FROM CNET COMPUTERS.COM: 8 LOW-COST LASERS REVIEWED
The latest crop of personal laser printers proves that you don't have to skimp to get high-quality output. A scant $300 to $400 will get you high-resolution prints, great speed, and lots of nifty extras that you wouldn't expect to find in a cheap laser. Get the scoop on the latest laser printers at CNET Computers.com, the ultimate resource for hardware shoppers:
http://www.computers.com/
SOFTWARE ENGINEERS: THIS COULD CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Do you want to work for a company on the forefront of the digital world, implementing the latest technologies? CNET and Snap are looking for software engineers and senior software engineers for their San Francisco offices. Click here for details:
http://www.cnet.com/Company/ss05.html
SUBSCRIBING AND UNSUBSCRIBING
To manage your subscription, please visit:
http://www.cnet.com/Help/Dispatch
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.