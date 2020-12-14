First COVID-19 vaccines given in US Google outage US government hacked Total solar eclipse Stimulus checks Time's Person of the Year AirPods Max
Jason Hiner

CNET names the best tech products of 2020

Among all the new hardware and software released this year, these Editors' Choice picks are the most recommendable.

While 2020 got battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and a global recession, the technology industry continued its torrid pace of rewriting industries and transforming daily life across the planet. The slowdown of manufacturing in Asia delayed the release of plenty of tech products in the first half of 2020, but the second half made up for it with a deluge of product releases between September and December.

As it does each year, CNET evaluated the most important products in the biggest categories in consumer tech. Our goal is to designate the most recommendable product and label it as the CNET Editors' Choice. We do that to provide the clearest and most useful buying advice to readers. 

The best products combine a mix of performance, design and value. Of course, in a year marked by a recession, value has additional gravitas -- and you see that reflected in our picks. 

All of the products on the list have been thoroughly tested by CNET's team of subject matter experts. We also don't designate a product as an Editor's Choice until it's been in the hands of the general public for at least a week, to make sure there aren't any bugs, glitches or other surprises that didn't show up in our testing. 

All of that is what makes the CNET Editors' Choice badge a hallmark of excellence in consumer tech and a signal to consumers that a product is among the best of breed in its category and a good value for their hard-earned money.

Let's also not forget that in 2020 technology has played a central role in helping humanity cope with a global crisis. As hard as the pandemic has been for the economy, jobs, education, community life, mental health, travel, shopping and countless other aspects of life, it would have been even more difficult and devastating without technology to connect us virtually and make us able to work, collaborate, educate, entertain, socialize and encourage each other from afar.

The products that enabled life to continue during the pandemic naturally got special consideration during a historic year. 

So here they are, the best products of 2020 listed by CNET's five core technology topics:

Mobile

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 

OnePlus 8 

Galaxy Watch Active 2 

Pixel 4a 5G 

Fitbit Charge 4 

Apple Watch SE 

iPhone 12 Pro Max 

iPhone 12 Mini 

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 

Amazfit Bip S 

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 

Bose Frames Tempo 

Jabra Elite Active 75t (badge coming)

Computing

Corsair One Pro i200 

Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL 

Dell XPS 13 

Razer Blade Pro 17 

Dell XPS 17 

LG Gram 17 

HP Envy x360 13  

Oculus Quest 2 

Lenovo Duet Chromebook 

Dell Latitude 9510 

iPad Air 

Dell G 15 SE 

Acer Spin 5

Apple MacBook Air M1

Home Entertainment

Sling TV 

YouTube TV 

Netflix 

Disney Plus 

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 

TCL 6-series TV 2020 

BenQ HT2050A projector 

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers 

LG CX OLED TV 

Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar 

Anker Soundcore Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker

Sony XM4 full-size headphones

Smart Home

Asus ZenWiFi AX 

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera 

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker  

Amazon Echo 4th Gen 

Wyze Cam v3 

Eero 6 Pro 

Asus AX86U gaming router 

Nest Thermostat 

SimpliSafe 

Arlo Video Doorbell 

Google Nest Hub

Amazon Echo Show 8 

Services and Software

ExpressVPN 

Procreate 

Zoom 

LastPass 