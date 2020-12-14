While 2020 got battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and a global recession, the technology industry continued its torrid pace of rewriting industries and transforming daily life across the planet. The slowdown of manufacturing in Asia delayed the release of plenty of tech products in the first half of 2020, but the second half made up for it with a deluge of product releases between September and December.

As it does each year, CNET evaluated the most important products in the biggest categories in consumer tech. Our goal is to designate the most recommendable product and label it as the CNET Editors' Choice. We do that to provide the clearest and most useful buying advice to readers.

The best products combine a mix of performance, design and value. Of course, in a year marked by a recession, value has additional gravitas -- and you see that reflected in our picks.

All of the products on the list have been thoroughly tested by CNET's team of subject matter experts. We also don't designate a product as an Editor's Choice until it's been in the hands of the general public for at least a week, to make sure there aren't any bugs, glitches or other surprises that didn't show up in our testing.

All of that is what makes the CNET Editors' Choice badge a hallmark of excellence in consumer tech and a signal to consumers that a product is among the best of breed in its category and a good value for their hard-earned money.

Let's also not forget that in 2020 technology has played a central role in helping humanity cope with a global crisis. As hard as the pandemic has been for the economy, jobs, education, community life, mental health, travel, shopping and countless other aspects of life, it would have been even more difficult and devastating without technology to connect us virtually and make us able to work, collaborate, educate, entertain, socialize and encourage each other from afar.

The products that enabled life to continue during the pandemic naturally got special consideration during a historic year.

So here they are, the best products of 2020 listed by CNET's five core technology topics:

Mobile

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

OnePlus 8

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Pixel 4a 5G

Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch SE

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Amazfit Bip S

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose Frames Tempo

Jabra Elite Active 75t (badge coming)

Computing

Corsair One Pro i200

Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL

Dell XPS 13

Razer Blade Pro 17

Dell XPS 17

LG Gram 17

HP Envy x360 13

Oculus Quest 2

Lenovo Duet Chromebook

Dell Latitude 9510

iPad Air

Dell G 15 SE

Acer Spin 5

Apple MacBook Air M1

Home Entertainment

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Netflix

Disney Plus

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

TCL 6-series TV 2020

BenQ HT2050A projector

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers

LG CX OLED TV

Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar

Anker Soundcore Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker

Sony XM4 full-size headphones

Smart Home

Asus ZenWiFi AX

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

Wyze Cam v3

Eero 6 Pro

Asus AX86U gaming router

Nest Thermostat

SimpliSafe

Arlo Video Doorbell

Google Nest Hub

Amazon Echo Show 8

Services and Software

ExpressVPN

Procreate

Zoom

LastPass