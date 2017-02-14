CNET <3 cosplay

You may have noticed a few costume changes happening in the upper left of your screen here on our site. (Go ahead, take a look.) That's right, we're playing dress up with the CNET logo. Today, obviously, it's dressed up for Valentine's Day, but in the last few months it's been dolled up for holidays (you know the World Series is a holiday, right?) and geeked out for Star Trek.

Sure, maybe it's not a wholly original idea -- I mean, the folks over at Google have done this once or twice -- but imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Plus it's fun to come up with and design these "costumes" so why stop now.

Which is the point of this peek behind the curtain: We want to hear your ideas! We have a few things in the pipeline, like St. Patty's Day and Earth Day (you get the picture), but we would love to hear your feedback and get your input. Check out some of our favorite below, and leave an idea in the comments.