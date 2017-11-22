CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live: Join us Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Stream along with CNET on Cyber Monday for great deals and answers to your burning holiday shopping questions.

Black Friday isn't even here yet, but we're already looking forward to Cyber Monday, and a whole new set of deals. The CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live is here to help, streaming live on Monday from our NYC studios. We'll be offering tips on hot deals, how to find the best prices on tech gifts, and even answering your questions live with a rotating cast of CNET experts.

Highlights include:

Submit your questions via Twitter using the hashtag #cnetlive and we'll answer them during the show.

What: CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live

When: Monday, November 27,  10-11 a.m. PT / 1-2 p.m. ET

Where: Live on CNET (embedded above) or YouTube

