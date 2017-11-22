CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live: Join us Monday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Black Friday isn't even here yet, but we're already looking forward to Cyber Monday, and a whole new set of deals. The CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live is here to help, streaming live on Monday from our NYC studios. We'll be offering tips on hot deals, how to find the best prices on tech gifts, and even answering your questions live with a rotating cast of CNET experts.

Highlights include:

Live shopping advice from hosts Jeff Bakalar and Bridget Carey



Television buying tips from David Katzmaier



Laptop and PC shopping suggestions from Dan Ackerman



New, exclusive Cyber Monday deals from CNET's resident Cheapskate, Rick Broida



Submit your questions via Twitter using the hashtag #cnetlive and we'll answer them during the show.

What: CNET Holiday Buyer's Guide Live

When: Monday, November 27, 10-11 a.m. PT / 1-2 p.m. ET

Where: Live on CNET (embedded above) or YouTube

Black Friday deals: See every deal we've found so far.

Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100.

CNET Deals: Our year-round destination for sponsored deals and special promotions.