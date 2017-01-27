CNET giveaway: TuneIn premium subscription and more!

2:56 Close Drag

Do you love to move to the beat? This giveaway is music to your ears!

This time around we joined forces with TuneIn, a radio streaming service that gives you access to more than 100,000 radio stations via their free app (iOS, Android), to give our music lovers a chance to win a combo of three prizes:

Amazon Echo Dot

TuneIn-branded headphones.

One-year TuneIn premium subscription that also includes audio books, NFL and MLB play-by-play, commercial-free music and language learning.

So how can you win this musical TuneIn bundle worth $219? Please read our rules carefully.

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Answer our question in a comment. Share with us what was your favorite article from Steve Guttenberg, aka The Audiophiliac.

Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive one (1) Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation) with a retail value of $50; (1) One year subscription to TuneIn Premium with an approximate retail value of $120 and TuneIn-branded headphones with a retail value of $49. The total retail value of the prizes is $219.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. PT, February 9, 2017.

And we can't forget to tell you about the legalities:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. DATA RATES MAY APPLY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OLD OR AGE OF MAJORITY, WHICHEVER IS OLDER IN YOUR STATE OF RESIDENCE AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 9, 2017. See official rules for details.