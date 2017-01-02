CNET giveaway: TomTom Spark multisport GPS watch

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This week's sweepstakes is for anyone looking to get a little more active in 2017.

You have a chance to win a TomTom Spark multisport GPS watch. The Spark includes all-day activity tracking (steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes), automatic sleep tracking, Bluetooth to connect with smartphones, multisport activity profiles (running, biking, swimming, freestyle, gym, stopwatch), interval training and a water-resistant rating of 5 ATM, so you can wear the watch in the shower and the pool.

The watch includes GPS and a built-in optical heart-rate sensor to help take your training to the next level. There's also 3GB of onboard storage to store up to 500 songs right on your wrist. You can then use a pair of Bluetooth headphones to stream the music, giving you a completely hands-free and wireless workout.

So what do you have to do to win this TomTom Spark multisport GPS watch? Please read our rules carefully.

. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again. Answer our question in a comment . Share with us what your New Year's resolution is for 2017.

. Share with us what your New Year's resolution is for 2017. Leave only one comment . You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winner will be chosen randomly . The winner will receive a Click to open expanded view TomTom Spark Cardio + Music GPS Fitness Watch, for a total retail value of $250.

. The winner will receive a Click to open expanded view TomTom Spark Cardio + Music GPS Fitness Watch, for a total retail value of $250. If you are chosen, you will be notified via email . The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. PT, January 15, 2017.

And we can't forget to tell you about the legalities:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. DATA RATES MAY APPLY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OLD OR AGE OF MAJORITY, WHICHEVER IS OLDER IN YOUR STATE OF RESIDENCE AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 15, 2017. See official rules for details.