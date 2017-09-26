For the fifth year in a row, our Spanish-language sister site CNET en Español has assembled its annual list of 20 Most Influential Latinos working in technology. As in previous editions, this year's list celebrates a group of men and women leading teams in both high-profile companies and startups, in and beyond Silicon Valley.

The 2017 list covers a wide range of positions, experience, skills and, of course, stories. It includes six women, along with other professionals hailing from, among other places, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Spain and the US. They work at companies such as Apple, Facebook, Qualcomm, Microsoft and Google; do research in prestigious universities; or have launched their own startups. There's a Mexican industrial designer working at Google, a Peruvian engineer developing software at NASA, a Brazilian speech engineer at Mozilla and even a Mexican-American journalist using VR technology to tell compelling stories.

This year the list, which underlines the importance of diversity in the tech industry, comes at a difficult time for many immigrants in the United States. Not only are there growing restrictions around H-1B visas for skilled workers, the DACA program has also been rescinded.

In celebration of this year's National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and of CNET en Español's fourth anniversary (Sept. 19), we've selected 20 Latinos who are making their mark in this competitive industry.

How did we find them?

This was a team effort. After the publication of our 2016 list, the CNET en Español team began the search for this year's candidates, based on their skills, position and impact on the industry, and the novelty of their work.

As part of the selection process, we asked our 2016 honorees to nominate candidates for the 2017 list; these candidates would have to work in an organization other than the nominator's.

The result of this selection process highlights yet again the talent, and the diversity of origins, stories and experiences, of these accomplished professionals.

Manuel Bronstein, Vice President of Product Management, YouTube Òscar Celma, Head of Research, Senior Director, Pandora Alberto Cerriteño, Principal Art Director 3D for Everyone, Microsoft Nonny de la Peña, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Emblematic Group Serafín Díaz, Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm Luis Domínguez, Avionics Systems Engineer, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Carlos Guestrin, Director of Machine Learning, Apple César A. Hidalgo, Head of the Collective Learning Group, MIT Media Lab Daniel Loreto, Engineering Manager, Airbnb Diana Macias, Software Engineering Manager, Mobile and Front-end Development, Twitter Pilar Manchón, Director of Cognitive Interfaces, Amazon Jessica J. Márquez, Research Engineer, Human System Integration Division, NASA Ames Research Center André Natal, Senior Speech Engineer, Mozilla Charlie Ortiz, Director of the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing, Nuance Carolina Parada, Principal Deep Learning Engineer, Nvidia

Santiago Pina Ros, Software Engineer, WhatsApp Joaquin Quiñonero Candela, Director of Applied Machine Learning, Facebook Enrique Rodríguez, Executive Vice President & Chief Technical Officer, AT&T Entertainment Group Katia Vega, Assistant Professor of Design, University of California, Davis Alberto Villarreal, Creative Lead, Consumer Hardware, Google

You can also visit CNET en Español to learn more about the list.