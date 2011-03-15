CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET Car Tech: 2011 Kia Optima EX (video)

Meet the Sonata's hipper sibling.

Now Playing: Watch this: 2011 Kia Optima EX
8:07

Kia has come a long way since it was a cheaper Hyundai (and who wouldn't want to progress with that hanging over their heads?) Brian Cooley takes you for a drive in the crisply folded 2011 Kia Optima to check the tech.

