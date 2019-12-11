CNET Book Club: Jeff VanderMeer brings Dead Astronauts to life

Author Jeff VanderMeer is literally the reason CNET Book Club exists. When co-hosts Dan and Scott were both reading his 2017 novel Borne, a Twitter joke about starting a CNET Book Club turned into a podcast of the same name within weeks, with VanderMeer as an inaugural call-in guest.
Now we're excited to have him join us on set for an extended chat about Dead Astronauts, the third book in the loosely knit Borne-verse. It's a deeply strange exploration of resistance against a cryptic future corporation across multiple realities, wrapped in the author's signature eco-dystopia.
We also discuss great holiday book gift ideas, how his wife has to change the Wi-Fi password when it's time to start a new book, and why Watchmen is the greatest show currently on TV.
About CNET Book Club
The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.
