CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mac Pro Resident Evil 3 remake Game of Thrones free on Roku Sony's State of Play recap Best Nintendo Switch deals Best phones of 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

CNET Book Club: Jeff VanderMeer brings Dead Astronauts to life

The author of Borne, Annihilation and Wonderbook joins us to talk about his new novel, holiday gift book ideas and why we're all obsessed with Watchmen.

,
Listen
- 01:43
03-jeff-vandermeer-dan-ackerman-scott-stein-author-podcast
Sarah Tew/CNET

Author Jeff VanderMeer is literally the reason CNET Book Club exists. When co-hosts Dan and Scott were both reading his 2017 novel Borne, a Twitter joke about starting a CNET Book Club turned into a podcast of the same name within weeks, with VanderMeer as an inaugural call-in guest

Now we're excited to have him join us on set for an extended chat about Dead Astronauts, the third book in the loosely knit Borne-verse. It's a deeply strange exploration of resistance against a cryptic future corporation across multiple realities, wrapped in the author's signature eco-dystopia. 

See it at Amazon

We also discuss great holiday book gift ideas, how his wife has to change the Wi-Fi password when it's time to start a new book, and why Watchmen is the greatest show currently on TV

Now playing: Watch this: CNET Book Club: Jeff VanderMeer on his new novel Dead...
1:25

Subscribe: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner | Google Play | TuneIn | Stitcher   

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

Previous episodes

Subscribe to CNET Book Club: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner | Google Play | TuneIn | Stitcher