Now playing: Watch this: CNET Book Club: Douglas Rushkoff on why we all need to...

W. W. Norton & Company

Douglas Rushkoff has been writing about the internet for almost as long as there's been an internet. Along the way, the author of books like Present Shock and Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus codified (and named) concepts like viral media and social currency.

In his latest book, Team Human, he argues that while technology often pushes us in the other direction, "We are essentially social creatures, and that we achieve our greatest aspirations when we work together―not as individuals."

As a couple of fellow graying veterans of the internet 1.0 era, Scott and I were very interested in talking to Rushkoff (himself an early CNET contributor back in the 1990s) about the changing face of social media and the growing power of a handful of tech giants.

CNET Book Club: Douglas Rushkoff on why we all need to join Team Human Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner | Google Play | TuneIn | Stitcher

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

Previous episodes