CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

CNET Book Club: Douglas Rushkoff on why we all need to join Team Human

The author of Present Shock and Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus talks about his new book, and how the future of technology lies in human collaboration.

Now playing: Watch this: CNET Book Club: Douglas Rushkoff on why we all need to...
43:27
team-human
W. W. Norton & Company

Douglas Rushkoff has been writing about the internet for almost as long as there's been an internet. Along the way, the author of books like Present Shock and Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus codified (and named) concepts like viral media and social currency. 

In his latest book, Team Human, he argues that while technology often pushes us in the other direction, "We are essentially social creatures, and that we achieve our greatest aspirations when we work together―not as individuals." 

As a couple of fellow graying veterans of the internet 1.0 era, Scott and I were very interested in talking to Rushkoff (himself an early CNET contributor back in the 1990s) about the changing face of social media and the growing power of a handful of tech giants. 

CNET Book Club: Douglas Rushkoff on why we all need to join Team Human

Subscribe: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner | Google Play | TuneIn | Stitcher 

See Team Human at Amazon

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

Previous episodes

The Matrix remembered at 20: Two decades on, share your own memories of the 1999 sci-fi action movie.

Captain Marvel a soaring tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff: The first female-led Marvel movie subverts superhero tropes in the best possible way.

Next Article: Mueller report on Russia and Trump delivered to AG Barr