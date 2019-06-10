CNET Book Club: Blake Crouch messes with your memories in Recursion

Sarah Tew/CNET

Blake Crouch likes messing with your mind. Whether in the Wayward Pines trilogy (recently adapted as a TV series), Good Behavior (also a TV series), or the critical gem Dark Matter (in the works as a film), his characters encounter moral dilemmas, often with a sci-fi twist. Recursion, his latest novel, takes things deeper, mixing elements of a police procedural with time travel, alternative universes and just a bit of mad scientist menace. Naturally, it's already being developed by Shona Rhimes for Netflix.

My colleague David Carney, author of several mystery novels, joins in for this episode of Book Club, while Scott was out of town.

Subscribe: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner | Google Play | TuneIn | Stitcher

Random House

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

Previous episodes

Subscribe to CNET Book Club: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner | Google Play | TuneIn | Stitcher