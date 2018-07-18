Innovation has long since been disruptive in nature. Take Blockbuster, for example, which is down to just one store, largely due to Netflix and other streaming services. Or the taxi industry, which has dwindled due to ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft. As technology advances and entrepreneurs notice an opportunity to be had, innovation occurs.

That's exactly what architecture firm Dahir Insaat is doing with its awesome drive-thru supermarket concept, which attempts to combine convenience and practicality. Check out the video below.

Now Playing: Watch this: This drive-thru supermarket is crazy

Whether or not you think you need it isn't the question, but rather if it were available, would you use it? The beauty of innovation is that we as consumers seldom acknowledge the need for something new, but when something new presents itself, we chomp at the bit.

I personally think this idea would be beneficial if I am in a time crunch and know exactly what I want from the store. Although there are some days where I stroll down each aisle and see if there is something I'd like, in which case the conventional supermarket would be more beneficial.

Please vote in our poll and share in the comments below and show us how you feel about this concept. It may be far off in to the future, but you know what they say, "the future is now!"