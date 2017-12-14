CNET Asks: Which Star Wars droid would you buy?

The galaxy far, far away inches a little closer with this Friday's opening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." To celebrate its arrival, the CNET Asks team is bringing The Force into this week's poll.

So let's talk about droids. From C-3PO to K-2SO, these robots make us laugh, surprise us with their life-saving capabilities and play a vital role in the galactic saga.

You can buy your very own R2-D2, BB-8 or even a villainous BB-9E. But if you could go to Tatooine and found all of them for sale at one of those Tusken swap meets, which droid would you choose?

I can tell you without hesitation that I'd pick R2-D2. This little droid is resourceful, loyal and I love how expressive he can be without using any words. Now it's your turn to vote!

Don't forget to tell us why you made your choice in the comment section below. And let us know if you're going to see The Last Jedi this weekend. I know I am!