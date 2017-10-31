CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET Asks: Which scary series are you binge-watching on Halloween?

Dim the lights and grab some snacks. Anyone else excited to watch their favorite scary TV shows tonight? Tell us more, tell us more.

Halloween is the one time of the year when you can legitimately spend all night watching your favorite scary shows! Some of our spooky favorites have had new episodes recently, such as the nerve-jangling season 7 of "American Horror Story" and season 2 of "Stranger Things," giving us the heebie-jeebies just last week.

Check out the poll below and let us know which series will haunt your nightmares this All Hallows' Eve. If you don't see your show, or you're planning on watching something totally unscary, don't be shy and tell us in the comment section. Happy Halloween!

