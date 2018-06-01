Nintendo, Sega and Atari have all released or announced the rebirth of some of the consoles that put them on the map. Gamers went bonkers over Nintendo's releases of the NES and SNES Classic Minis, and they didn't stop there. They were just as hyped for the Sega and Atari miniature reboots. In fact, Atari took preorders earlier this week for the Atari VCS, a full-on Atari 2600 reboot.

Now Playing: Watch this: Our first look at the Ataribox: The Atari VCS

With all these recent console reboots, we decided to think back on some of the best retro consoles and devices. Which of these classics was your favorite? Cast your vote in the poll below! And if we forgot to mention your favorite, let us know in the comments section. And while you're at it, why not let us know which console was your first?