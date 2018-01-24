CNET Asks: Which geek movies are you most excited to see in 2018?

2017 was jam packed with blockbusters that kept us talking all year long. From "Wonder Woman" to "The Last Jedi," geeks everywhere had a good selection to choose from and 2018 is lined up to be another big year.

Let's start by diving into some of the most-anticipated movies of 2018:

Release date: Feb. 16, 2018

In just a couple of weeks, Marvel's Afro-futuristic superhero, "Black Panther" makes it to the big screen! The Wakandan Warrior returns to Africa after his father's death, and is ready to reign.

Release date: May 4, 2018

Marvel's elite crime fighting squad is returning to theaters and they are not holding back. Expect to see some familiar faces alongside new characters. Are you ready to watch the Avengers face their toughest foe yet?

Release date: May 18, 2018

Snarky antihero Deadpool returns to the big screen in May. You can check out all the bizarre teasers right here.

Release date: May 25, 2018

The Star Wars series will introduce us to a young Han Solo, and his soon-to-be co-pilot Chewbacca. The film has been through a few directors, but it's still set to be released at the beginning of this summer.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Release date: July 6, 2018

Antman and the Wasp team up for a critical mission. You can see these shrinking heroes in action in theaters this summer.

Release date: June 15, 2018

It's been over a decade but Pixar's favorite crime-fighting family are finally back for "Incredibles 2." Have they learned to control their powers yet? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Release date: Oct. 5, 2018

Marvel takes a bite of the big screen with the newest addition to its franchise. Tom Hardy plays Spider-Man's' sadistic villain, Venom.

Release date: Nov. 2, 2018

Mystique, Storm, Nightcrawler and more X-Men mutants make a long-awaited return to the big screen!

'Aquaman'

Release date: Dec. 21, 2018

Following his appearance in 'The Justice League', DC Comics' newest hero is ready to show what he's made of. Following the success of 2017's 'Wonder Woman', we'll see if Aquaman can blow it out of the water.

Now that you've had a sneak peak of what 2018 has to offer, which of these films are you most excited to see? Let us know in the poll below! Your votes will be turn into an upcoming Top 5 so make your voice count and spread the word to your fellow film lovers.

Did we miss a film that you know you'll be preordering tickets for? Don't let it go unrecognized and share in the comment section.