CNET Asks: Which of these 2019 Golden Globe Nominees was your favorite?

Hands down 2018 was a great year of film and television for geek culture.

With all the door-busting movie premieres and fantastic series, it was awesome to see them receive the recognition they deserve. Nominations were given to Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, A Quiet Place, Westworld and more.

We saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse take the Golden Globe for the Best Animated Motion Film, and Justin Hurwitz take home Best Original Score for composing the First Man soundtrack. Patricia Clarkson also took home a win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for her role as Adora in Sharp Objects.

There was a bunch great sci-fi, comic and geek culture representation at the 2019 Golden Globes. But we're curious to see which of our geek culture nominees' reigns supreme in the eyes of the CNET Community. Let us know by casting your vote in the poll below.