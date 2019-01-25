The Super Bowl matchup is all set. The New England Patriots (surprise, surprise) will face off against the Los Angeles Rams for a rematch of 2002's Super Bowl XXXVI. It may be repetitive to see Brady and the Patriots in the game seemingly every year, but you have to appreciate their greatness, as well as a chance to see them dethroned. No matter who you're rooting for, we can at least root for a good game, right?

The Super Bowl is next weekend, Sunday, Feb. 3, and we want to know if and how you'll be viewing and of course, who do you want to win? In the US, this is very much an unofficial national holiday. Friends and family gather around the TV, with copious amounts of food (and alcohol), and watch the game and everything that comes with it, like those great commercials and halftime shows.

The big game is constantly breaking TV viewing records in the US: The seven most watched TV events in US history have all been Super Bowls. If you're among those who will be watching at home, here are the TVs we recommend to watch it on, as well as CBS Sports' complete coverage of the game. (Note that CNET is owned by CBS.) If you'd rather watch online, we got you covered there too.

Maybe you're not that into football. Do you still watch? I know plenty of people who watch for the commercials alone, as well as the halftime show. Heck, some people watch just for the food that accompanies it. In addition to smashing viewing records, in the US, this day marks the second highest day of food consumption outside of Thanksgiving. Nothing beats a batch of buffalo wings and TV. Check out this great playbook from our friends at Chowhound for conquering your Super Bowl menu, if you feel you could use some help.

So, we have some questions for you. Will you be watching this year? Will you be going to some form of viewing party? If so, how are you watching? If not, how come? And above all, who do you want to win?! We love hearing your feedback and can't wait to see your responses in the comments on this post. Don't forget to vote in the polls below. Also, If you aren't the poll type, no worries, we have other stuff for you to participate in. If you love your game day entertainment setup and want to show it off, we are giving you a chance to be featured on CNET here. And if you need a new TV to improve your setup, check out a way to win this LG 65-inch OLED TV.

