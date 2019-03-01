CNET Asks: Do you want a wearable smartphone?

Smartphone design just got taken to another level. Nubia, an associate company to Chinese telecommunications company ZTE, just unveiled the world's first wearable smart phone at MWC 2019. The smartphone, (or is it a smartwatch?), named the Nubia Alpha, looks like something out of a sci-fi novel, and it's a first step toward the wearable tech of the future.

The design is a bit cumbersome, the gold a bit gaudy, but the execution is commendable. You can make and receive phone calls, take pictures, and decide to control it either with your fingers or a series of hand gestures--all from the water resistant band around your wrist. Check out more details on the design and functionality of it here. Nubia hasn't announced a release date or set a price, but it has stated the phone will be available for purchase, it's not just a concept.

We have seen concepts and prototypes of wearable phones before. And of course, the smartwatch accompaniments to phones, like the Apple Watch, but Nubia seems to be the first in the game to actually sell a standalone wearable phone. This very well may be the phone of the future, but is the Nubia Alpha the one to propel us there? Are you even interested in wearable phones such as the this? We have questions like this in the poll below, and we would love to gauge your reaction to this phone. If you feel like explaining a bit more, hop on over to the comment section and let us know your opinion. Can't wait to see your responses.

