CNET Asks: Do you use a password manager?

Think of all the sites and all the apps you've signed up for -- that's a lot of passwords. Some people choose to write theirs down in case they forget, or they use the "remember me" function when they log in, or worst of all, and very commonly, use the same exact password for everything.

Many people have their own techniques for creating a strong password. This can come in handy, since most websites nowadays require a combination of either upper and lowercase letters, a number, a special character and a length requirement. Really it's no wonder when people want to use the same one for everything. This is where password managers try and save you the hassle.

Password managers are encrypted databases that store all your passwords in one location. All you have to remember is the master password for the manager itself. There are several different password managers out there, all of which boast different perks and benefits, such as strong password generation or biometric login like finger print scanning. We have a list of our favorite password managers here.

Now playing: Watch this: Keep your data secure with a password manager

Most of these sites offer free a free version of their services, as well as a more robust premium version for a few bucks a month. The main takeaway is that using a password manager will not only store all your passwords in one place, but also help create extremely strong, unique, random passwords for each site or app you use.

While this sounds incredibly useful, some still have concerns. If the point of having a strong password to begin with is concerns over privacy and hacking, is it really safe to have all our passwords in one place? If someone is able to obtain my master password, they will then grab all my passwords in one fell swoop. Multifactor authentication makes this nefarious outcome much less likely and it personally eases my concerns, but does it ease yours? We have plenty more questions surrounding your views on these services below.

Do you trust password management services with all your passwords? Is there a reason other than privacy you don't use one? Is it cost? Do you have your own password creation method? If you do use one, which is your favorite? Take a look at our poll below to easily cast your vote. And as always, you can leave your opinion in the comments. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts.