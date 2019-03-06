CNET Asks: Are you watching Captain Marvel?

Have you been waiting for Captain Marvel since before you saw the end of Avengers: Infinity War? Release week is finally upon us and I will be definitely seeing it this weekend -- especially after reading CNET's review. Patricia Puentes describes it as "a soaring tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff."

It's a perfect week to launch the first female-led superhero movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because it coincides with International Women's Day. Several brands across CBS Interactive, including CNET, collaborated to highlight these powerful women of Marvel with a special feature. We have an interview and photo shoot with Danai Gurira from Black Panther, a mega-bracket showdown and we even take a look at professional cosplay.

